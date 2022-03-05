American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $366.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.63 and its 200-day moving average is $381.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

