American International Group Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Teradyne by 96,386.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Shares of TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

