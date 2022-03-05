American International Group Inc. Sells 15,068 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

