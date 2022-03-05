American International Group Inc. Sells 1,801 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Visteon worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.10.

VC opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $136.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

