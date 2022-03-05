American International Group Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $450.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $363.32 and a 12 month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

