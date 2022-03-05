American International Group Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Graham worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $574.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $547.75 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.33.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

