American International Group Inc. Sells 2,746 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Belden worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Belden by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

