American International Group Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 301.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 268.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $340.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.85 and a 200 day moving average of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.02 and a 12-month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

