American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $33.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

