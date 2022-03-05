American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 239.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

