American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,231 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of American States Water worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American States Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 82.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

