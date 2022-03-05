Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amyris stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 149,229 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amyris by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

