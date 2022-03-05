Analysts Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 188,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,745. The company has a market cap of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

