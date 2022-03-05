Analysts Expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cidara Therapeutics.

CDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.69. 106,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

