Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) to post $17.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $18.26 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $78.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $81.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $85.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $89.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. General Electric has a 52-week low of $87.52 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

