Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 435,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $827,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,381. The company has a market cap of $237.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

