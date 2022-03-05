Analysts Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.