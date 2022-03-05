Analysts Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

