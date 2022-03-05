Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

NYSE:QSR opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.81%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,483,000 after buying an additional 254,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

