Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:QSR opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.81%.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,483,000 after buying an additional 254,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
