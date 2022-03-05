Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.54 million and the highest is $104.24 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $360.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

TNP stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

