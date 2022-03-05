Analyzing Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -11.95% -17.83% -10.79% Gaotu Techedu -53.58% -98.88% -49.34%

This table compares Aspen Group and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.39 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -3.15 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.32 -$213.47 million ($2.42) -0.57

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Aspen Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.42, suggesting a potential upside of 499.69%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 487.05%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspen Group beats Gaotu Techedu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

