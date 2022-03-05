Analyzing Impac Mortgage (IMH) and Its Competitors

Impac Mortgage (NYSE: IMH – Get Rating) is one of 329 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Impac Mortgage to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage -13.52% -28.29% -0.13% Impac Mortgage Competitors 16.89% 1.02% 2.26%

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Impac Mortgage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Impac Mortgage Competitors 3647 14683 14511 364 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Impac Mortgage’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Impac Mortgage has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impac Mortgage and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $107.03 million -$88.15 million -1.60 Impac Mortgage Competitors $788.94 million $137.21 million 25.48

Impac Mortgage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Impac Mortgage competitors beat Impac Mortgage on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing, and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

