Analyzing Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR and Nevro are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% Nevro -33.95% -33.06% -17.59%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LENSAR and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nevro 1 9 3 0 2.15

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.32%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Nevro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.54 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.49 Nevro $386.90 million 6.30 -$83.07 million ($3.77) -18.44

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LENSAR has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

