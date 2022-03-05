Analyzing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 3 10 2 0 1.93 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.48, indicating a potential upside of 151.14%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Anghami.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion 1.72 $602.06 million $0.34 13.44 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Anghami on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

