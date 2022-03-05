Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 66,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 32,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $107,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,927 shares of company stock valued at $109,625.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGN stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

ANGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

