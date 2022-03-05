ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.