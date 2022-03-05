Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.20. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.87% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

