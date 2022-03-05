Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $41.37 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00195896 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00026459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00347357 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

