Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

