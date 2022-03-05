Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 211,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 401,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

