APYSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,581.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $95,581.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.96 or 0.06749241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.08 or 0.99889045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

