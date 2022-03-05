Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Hits $2.39 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $2.39 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00104395 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

