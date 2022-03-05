Arcblock Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $2.39 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00104395 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

