Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcosa by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

