Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of Arcosa worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

