Ares Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.29 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $800,114.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.08 or 0.06729064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,310.61 or 1.00499772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

