argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.03 Million

Brokerages predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.34 million and the lowest is $2.54 million. argenx reported sales of $167.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $120.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.88 million to $144.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $430.81 million, with estimates ranging from $291.67 million to $568.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover argenx.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. Raymond James upped their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.11.
ARGX opened at $266.15 on Friday. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.03.
About argenx (Get Rating)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.