Arianee Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $21,543.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.26 or 0.06753856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,572.23 or 0.99865163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

