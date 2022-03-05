Arionum (ARO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $212.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $62,174.99 and approximately $212.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014464 BTC.

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

