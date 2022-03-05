Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002193 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $117.73 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,520,087 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

