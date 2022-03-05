Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $336,198.65

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Arqma has a market cap of $336,198.65 and approximately $622.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.89 or 0.06771880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.01 or 0.00266253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00744259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00071081 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00410362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00298211 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,580,062 coins and its circulating supply is 12,535,519 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.