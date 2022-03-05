Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $29.07 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $29.07 or 0.00073592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $970.82 million and $34.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.