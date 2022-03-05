Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Ashford news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ashford alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. 4,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692. Ashford has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.47.

About Ashford (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.