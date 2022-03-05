Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,701 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

