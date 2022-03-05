Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.40. 30,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 29,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

AUGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

