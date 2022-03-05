Aurora Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $113,099.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

