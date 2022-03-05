Aurox Price Tops $56.00 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Aurox has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $56.00 or 0.00141716 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $29.23 million and $181,882.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00104226 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

