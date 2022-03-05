Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.66 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average of $277.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.