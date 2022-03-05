AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG) Shares Down 0.6%

AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.67. 1,012 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.86.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (AVDG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.