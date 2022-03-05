Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

