Axe (AXE) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $41,167.92 and $44,477.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

